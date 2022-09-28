Dr. Mahlon Soloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahlon Soloway, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahlon Soloway, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.
Dr. Soloway works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Fe2947 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 474-9236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soloway?
Personable, professional, caring and a good listener
About Dr. Mahlon Soloway, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407841927
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Waterbury Hosp
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soloway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soloway works at
Dr. Soloway has seen patients for Diplopia, Senile Cataracts and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soloway speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Soloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.