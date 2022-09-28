Overview

Dr. Mahlon Soloway, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.



Dr. Soloway works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Senile Cataracts and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.