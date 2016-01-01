Dr. Mahlon Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahlon Kerr, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahlon Kerr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique7700 Cat Hollow Dr Ste 103, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-1444Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Synergy Plastic Surgery11200 Menchaca Rd Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 244-1439
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mahlon Kerr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952523839
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- University of Nevada
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- University of Oregon
