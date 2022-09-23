See All Rheumatologists in Massapequa, NY
Rheumatology
Overview

Dr. Mahjabeen Haq, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. 

Dr. Haq works at Broadway Internal Medical Associates in Massapequa, NY with other offices in Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massapequa
    585 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 (516) 797-1234
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Long Island Reg Arthrts/Osteo
    Long Island Reg Arthrts/Osteo, 500 W Main St Ste 110, Babylon, NY 11702 (631) 376-2663

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Osteoporosis Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Sep 23, 2022
    Love that Dr Haq made me feel like a person that needs healing from arthritis
    Clare meo — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Mahjabeen Haq, DO

    Rheumatology
    English
    1790123289
    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
