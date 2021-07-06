Overview

Dr. Mahjabeen Aziz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Aziz works at SAYED A HUSSAIN INC in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.