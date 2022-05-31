Overview

Dr. Mahir Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Mill, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shah works at Pain Medicine Specialists in Fort Mill, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.