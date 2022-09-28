Dr. Mahir Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahir Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahir Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverdale, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Acne and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 44 State Rt 23 Ste 213, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Directions (973) 571-2121
-
2
Advanced Spine and Outpatient Surgery Center LLC347 Mount Pleasant Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 571-2121
-
3
Schweiger Dermatology Group - Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 206, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 571-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Patel for a few years and he is excellent. Takes his time during the visit and his treatment program has worked.
About Dr. Mahir Patel, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1417191917
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hives, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.