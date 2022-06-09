Overview

Dr. Mahir Elder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Elder works at Michigan Eyecare Institute in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.