See All Psychiatrists in Lanham, MD
Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD

Psychiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med.

Dr. Deonarine works at Mahindranauth Deonarine MD PC in Lanham, MD with other offices in Hyattsville, MD and Upper Marlboro, MD. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mahindranauth Deonarine MD PC
    9470 Annapolis Rd Ste 308, Lanham, MD 20706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 625-2801
  2. 2
    Dc Family Resource Inc.
    903 Brightseat Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 333-2980
  3. 3
    Marcos S Faltamo Crna PC
    1300 Mercantile Ln, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 583-0001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Deonarine?

    May 09, 2021
    My favorite doctor
    — May 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deonarine to family and friends

    Dr. Deonarine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Deonarine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD.

    About Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841253127
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Elizabeth Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deonarine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deonarine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deonarine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deonarine has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deonarine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Deonarine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deonarine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deonarine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deonarine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.