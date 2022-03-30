Overview

Dr. Mahinderjit Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at SINGH, MAHINDERJIT, M.D. in Mount Vernon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.