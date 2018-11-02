Dr. Mahima Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahima Gulati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahima Gulati, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Middletown, CT. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah Medical Center
Dr. Gulati works at
Locations
-
1
Middlesex Obstetrical Gynecological Associates540 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 398-9358
-
2
Middlesex Hospital80 S Main St Ste 204, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 358-6878
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gulati?
I had my first endo appointment ever and it was with Dr. Gulati. I'm so glad I did!! She took the time to go over each of my symptoms and explained my condition and test results so thoroughly. She did not rush and the staff was a pleasure as well. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Mahima Gulati, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1134445083
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Jacobi Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati works at
Dr. Gulati has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gulati speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.