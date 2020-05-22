Dr. Mahfouz Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahfouz Michael, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Panorama City, CA.
Longevity Hospice Inc8781 Van Nuys Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 920-0303
San Miguel Urgent Care Pomona825 N Park Ave, Pomona, CA 91768 Directions (909) 622-9988
- Aetna
- Molina Healthcare
Clinica Medica San Miguel is amazing. I just walked in and was seen in 15 minutes. They remolded the whole place and it is beautiful and clean. I am telling all my family and friends
- Family Medicine
- English, Arabic
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
