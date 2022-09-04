Dr. Maheswari Raja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maheswari Raja, MD
Overview
Dr. Maheswari Raja, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coppell, TX. They graduated from Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University.
Dr. Raja works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Associates of Texas - Coppell546 E Sandy Lake Rd Ste 210, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (972) 258-7426Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raja?
We found Dr Maheshwari Raja a good primary care consultant since we moved to Texas 2 years before. She always listen to her patients very carefully, calmly and with patience, that really adds confidence in her consultation.
About Dr. Maheswari Raja, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Tamil
- 1548349814
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U School Of Medicine
- Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raja works at
Dr. Raja speaks Tamil.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Raja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.