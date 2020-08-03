Dr. Maheshkumar Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maheshkumar Vyas, MD
Overview
Dr. Maheshkumar Vyas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Vyas works at
Locations
Revive Pain Management8245 E Monte Vista Rd Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92808 Directions (714) 974-0100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous doctor! Family has seen Dr. Vyas for over ten years.
About Dr. Maheshkumar Vyas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1942279633
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vyas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vyas speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.