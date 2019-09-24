Dr. Mahesh Vadali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vadali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahesh Vadali, MD
Dr. Mahesh Vadali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Southwest Medical Consultants Sc10458 S Pulaski Rd, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 636-1818
Little Company of Mary Hospital Inc2800 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 422-6200
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very kind and takes and professional.
About Dr. Mahesh Vadali, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1003836727
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Vadali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vadali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vadali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vadali has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vadali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vadali speaks Polish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vadali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vadali.
