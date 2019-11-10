Dr. Shenai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahesh Shenai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahesh Shenai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Shenai works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4100
Alexandria Fairfax Neurology PC1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (571) 472-4100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 472-4100
Inova Neurosurgery-Gainesville7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 230, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 970-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He performed to Deep Brain Stimulation surgeries for my right and left hand--a total of four surgeries in six months in 2018. I was awake during two of the surgeries so was able to learn how well he worked with the team of people in the operating room. He was in charge but did so in a calm and methodical way. The atmosphere was professional but relaxed. All four surgeries went well.
About Dr. Mahesh Shenai, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1467660274
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shenai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shenai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.