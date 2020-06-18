Overview

Dr. Mahesh Parameswaran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Umdnj Robert Wood Johnson Med School Piscataway/new Brunswick/camden Nj and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Parameswaran works at Advanced ENT Fyzical in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.