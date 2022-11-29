Dr. Mahesh Mokhashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokhashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahesh Mokhashi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahesh Mokhashi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Mokhashi works at
Locations
Thunderbird Endoscopy Center5823 W Eugie Ave Ste B, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 843-1265
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring staff and Dr!
About Dr. Mahesh Mokhashi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1891761987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE
