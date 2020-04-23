See All Spine Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Mahesh Karandikar, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mahesh Karandikar, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Karandikar works at Spine Center at Meridian Pavilion in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Center at Meridian Pavilion
    11011 Meridian Ave N Ste 201 Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 23, 2020
Doc Mike hed to do multiple surgeries on me from 2000 and 11 ,13 15 16 due to spinal degenerative bone and disc problems resulting from a what workman's come problems from 2007 in 2009 was hurt on the job was from that accident I ended up with spinal deterioration Doctor Mike Doc Kapicknick where my Doctors. And the only reason I am walking today Is God Worked tbruogh theses Doctors "" I TRUST THEM WITH MY LIFE " THANK YOU DOCTORKarandikar DOCTOR Kapicknick
Rudolph Floreno — Apr 23, 2020
Dr. Mahesh Karandikar, MD
About Dr. Mahesh Karandikar, MD

Specialties
  • Neurological Spine Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932211976
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mahesh Karandikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karandikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Karandikar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Karandikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Karandikar works at Spine Center at Meridian Pavilion in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Karandikar’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Karandikar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karandikar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karandikar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karandikar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

