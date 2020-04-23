Dr. Mahesh Karandikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karandikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahesh Karandikar, MD
Dr. Mahesh Karandikar, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Spine Center at Meridian Pavilion11011 Meridian Ave N Ste 201 Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Doc Mike hed to do multiple surgeries on me from 2000 and 11 ,13 15 16 due to spinal degenerative bone and disc problems resulting from a what workman's come problems from 2007 in 2009 was hurt on the job was from that accident I ended up with spinal deterioration Doctor Mike Doc Kapicknick where my Doctors. And the only reason I am walking today Is God Worked tbruogh theses Doctors "" I TRUST THEM WITH MY LIFE " THANK YOU DOCTORKarandikar DOCTOR Kapicknick
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English
- Neurosurgery
