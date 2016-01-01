Overview

Dr. Mahesh Bikkina, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bikkina works at Raffaella Kalishman, MD in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.