Dr. Mahesh Bikkina, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahesh Bikkina, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Rimvida Obeleniene, MD22-18 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 475-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mahesh Bikkina, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205856002
Education & Certifications
- Framingham Heart Study
- Group Health Cooperative Program
- Guntur Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
