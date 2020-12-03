See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Mahesh Bagwe, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mahesh Bagwe, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Bagwe works at Orthopedic Center of Saint Louis in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Center of St Louisthe
    14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 336-2555
    South County Location
    12348 Old Tesson Rd Ste 270, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 336-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 03, 2020
    This is hands down the right Dr. for you. He is amazing at what he does and actually cares about his patients. If i could give him more than five stars I absolutely would. He does surgical procedures that not many do. His staff is pretty amazing as well.
    — Dec 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mahesh Bagwe, MD
    About Dr. Mahesh Bagwe, MD

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437109550
    Education & Certifications

    • Center For Orthopedic Care, Inc.
    Residency
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Internship
    • University Of Ilinois At Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahesh Bagwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bagwe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bagwe has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagwe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagwe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.