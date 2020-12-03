Overview

Dr. Mahesh Bagwe, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Bagwe works at Orthopedic Center of Saint Louis in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.