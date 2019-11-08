Dr. Maher Rabah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Rabah, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maher Rabah, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Rabah works at
Locations
1
Northpointe Heart Center27901 Woodward Ave Ste 300, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 545-0070
2
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Beaumont Northpointe Heart Center - Sterling Heights44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 560, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 545-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Truly a remarkable man!!! Helped me in my time of shock at needing cath...the most kindest physician I have had the pleasure of meeting!! Intelligent, compassionate and a truly talented man!! Highly recommended him if you need a cardiologist!!!
About Dr. Maher Rabah, DO
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Amharic and Arabic
- 1013967793
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Rabah works at
