Dr. Maher Nasser, MD
Overview
Dr. Maher Nasser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Emcrie Hospital|Kuwait Chest Hospital
Dr. Nasser works at
Locations
Texas Heart Rhythm Center, PA6624 Fannin St Ste 1710, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3981
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always kind, compassionate and very competent. He saved my life in 2001 - forever grateful through these ensuing years.
About Dr. Maher Nasser, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emcrie Hospital|Kuwait Chest Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasser has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.