Dr. Maher Nashed, MD
Dr. Maher Nashed, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
S Nashed PA111 W High St Ste 311, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 392-8770
Elkton & Middletown Asthma12 Pennington St Ste 100, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 378-1887
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nashed is caring and competent, but their office staff, honestly, is rude. two different issues here.
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Arabic
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- Hurley Med Center
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Nashed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nashed has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nashed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nashed speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nashed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nashed.
