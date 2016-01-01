Overview

Dr. Maher Mourad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Mourad works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in New Lenox, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.