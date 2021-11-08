Overview

Dr. Maher Mansour, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Mansour works at Summit Center Behavorial Scienc in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.