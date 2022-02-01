Dr. Maher Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Khan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Mission Community Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Womens Healthcare Institute18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 220, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 993-4403
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Institute28049 Smyth Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 259-8010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Sports Orthopedics & Spine8540 Reseda Blvd Ste 210, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (661) 259-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Mission Community Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing results thanks to Dr. Khan's devotion to taking care of me. Very smart and informed so trust him. Shoulder surgery is best if he does it.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- 2012
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Arabic and Urdu.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
