Dr. Maher Khan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Maher Khan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Mission Community Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at California Sports & Spine Center in Northridge, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Healthcare Institute
    18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 220, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 993-4403
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Institute
    28049 Smyth Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 259-8010
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Sports Orthopedics & Spine
    8540 Reseda Blvd Ste 210, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 259-8010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Bursitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Bursitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 01, 2022
    Amazing results thanks to Dr. Khan's devotion to taking care of me. Very smart and informed so trust him. Shoulder surgery is best if he does it.
    Cragar Ruhman — Feb 01, 2022
    About Dr. Maher Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1750638946
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
2012
    • 2012
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
2001
    • 2001
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maher Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

