Dr. Maher Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maher Hanna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They completed their residency with VA Med Center
Dr. Hanna works at
Locations
1
Sunmed Primary Care1838 Health Care Dr Bldg 2, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 375-8528Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Sunmed Primary Care18928 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 101, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 909-1146Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Sunmed Primary Care13701 N Nebraska Ave Ste 107, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 374-9266
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanna is really good. He explains everything so you can understand what’s going on with you. He and the staff, at the Lutz office, are efficient and friendly. Happy that Dr. Hanna is my primary care physician.
About Dr. Maher Hanna, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1235131830
Education & Certifications
- VA Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
