Dr. Maher Gao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Gao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maher Gao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Merced, CA.
Dr. Gao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Golden Valley Health Centers847 W Childs Ave Ste B, Merced, CA 95341 Directions (877) 436-1488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gao?
About Dr. Maher Gao, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1235240458
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gao accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gao works at
Dr. Gao speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.