Dr. Maher Fattouh, MD
Dr. Maher Fattouh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Pinnacle Hospital and Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Meriter Hospital202 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (888) 901-7246
APM Beaver Dam Clinic1701 N SPRING ST, Beaver Dam, WI 53916 Directions (888) 901-7246
Southwest Health Center1400 Eastside Rd, Platteville, WI 53818 Directions (608) 342-4712
Advanced Pain Management Sc34 Schroeder Ct, Madison, WI 53711 Directions (608) 291-4866
APM Dodgeville Clinic800 Compassion Way, Dodgeville, WI 53533 Directions (888) 901-7246
- Pinnacle Hospital
- Watertown Regional Medical Center
He is great. He listens and get me out of pain. Very gentle and knowledgeable
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cook County Hospital
- University of Aleppo
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Fattouh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fattouh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fattouh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fattouh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fattouh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Fattouh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fattouh.
