Overview

Dr. Maher Fattouh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Pinnacle Hospital and Watertown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fattouh works at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI with other offices in Beaver Dam, WI, Platteville, WI and Dodgeville, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.