Dr. Maher Fanous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Fanous, MD
Overview
Dr. Maher Fanous, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Fla College Med
Dr. Fanous works at
Locations
-
1
North Florida Eye Center PA6831 NW 11th Pl Ste 1, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-7337
-
2
Laser and Outpatient Surgery Ctr6925 NW 11th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-7811
-
3
North Florida Eye Center PA410 N Main St Ste 6, Chiefland, FL 32626 Directions (352) 493-2634
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fanous?
I found Doctor Fanous to be attentive and compassionate his staff is well informed. His office was clean as well as the bathrooms. I would recommend Doctor Fanous for young and elderly persons. It is always a pleasure to see him.
About Dr. Maher Fanous, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1912175480
Education & Certifications
- University Fla College Med
- University Fla College Med
- Good Samaritan Hospital Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanous has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fanous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fanous works at
Dr. Fanous has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Glaucoma and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fanous speaks Arabic and French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanous. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.