Dr. Maher Dahdel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahdel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Dahdel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maher Dahdel, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj-Rwjms Cooper Hosp-University Med Ctr
Dr. Dahdel works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary and Sleep Physicians of Houston, P.A.501 Orchard St Ste 200, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3786
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dahdel?
the visit with my dr., was pleaasant and very thorough. very good bedside ma.nners. I know he will help me with sleep apnea
About Dr. Maher Dahdel, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1104001031
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Rwjms Cooper Hosp-University Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahdel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahdel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahdel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahdel works at
Dr. Dahdel has seen patients for Pneumonia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahdel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahdel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahdel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahdel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahdel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.