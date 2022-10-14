Overview

Dr. Maher Baz, MD is a Lung Transplant Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Lung Transplant Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Baz works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

