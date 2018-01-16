Overview

Dr. Maher Bahu, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Bahu works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Nerve Block, Somatic and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.