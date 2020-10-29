Overview

Dr. Maher Badri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Badri works at Total Ankle and Foot Institute in North Bergen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.