Dr. Maher Azzouz, MD
Overview
Dr. Maher Azzouz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Locations
North Shore Gastroenterology850 Columbia Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 808-1212
Beachwood Office3700 Park East Dr Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-7700
North Shore Gastroenterology - Premier Physicians25200 Center Ridge Rd Ste 3100, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 808-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my dad's life a few times. He was kind as well.
About Dr. Maher Azzouz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336160498
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
- Aleppo Med Sch
- Gastroenterology
