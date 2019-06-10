Dr. Maher Ayoubi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoubi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Ayoubi, MD
Overview
Dr. Maher Ayoubi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Ayoubi works at
Locations
Maher M. Ayoubi MD LLC2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 932-6106
St. Joseph's Hospital3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 932-6106
Coastal Cardiovascular Surgeons801 E 6th St Ste 307, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 769-0329
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ayoubi is a great doctor. He performed 2 heart catheterizations, 2016 and 2017, installing 6 stents. Prior to this I had 2 other catheterizations in 2007 and 2015, when 6 stents were installed. He has listened, responded, and treated every concern with the best ideas to control my disease.
About Dr. Maher Ayoubi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayoubi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayoubi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayoubi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayoubi works at
Dr. Ayoubi speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoubi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoubi.
