Dr. Maher Alesali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alesali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Alesali, MD
Overview
Dr. Maher Alesali, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in White Hall, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Drew Memorial Health System and Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alesali works at
Locations
-
1
South Arkansas Endocrinology7500 Dollarway Rd Ste 404, White Hall, AR 71602 Directions (870) 879-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Drew Memorial Health System
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alesali?
With Covid-19, precautionary measures should be at an all time high! It does not appear that he is changing his gloves from one patient to the other. He seems to be protecting himself, but not his patients. Whatever happened to the days when Drs. washed their hands when they entered a patient 's room and put on clean gloves?
About Dr. Maher Alesali, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1801901509
Education & Certifications
- Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
- University Of Damascus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alesali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alesali accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alesali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alesali works at
Dr. Alesali has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alesali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alesali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alesali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alesali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alesali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.