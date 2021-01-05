Overview

Dr. Maher Alesali, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in White Hall, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Drew Memorial Health System and Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alesali works at South Arkansas Endocrinology in White Hall, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.