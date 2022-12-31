Dr. Maher Abu-Hamdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu-Hamdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Abu-Hamdan, MD
Overview
Dr. Maher Abu-Hamdan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Allied Ent Specialty Center6301 University Commons Ste 360, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 232-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abu-Hamdan is very professional but more over very personable. I would recommend him to anyone who needs ENT services
About Dr. Maher Abu-Hamdan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1144431503
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abu-Hamdan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abu-Hamdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abu-Hamdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abu-Hamdan has seen patients for Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), Rhinoseptoplasty and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu-Hamdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu-Hamdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu-Hamdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu-Hamdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu-Hamdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.