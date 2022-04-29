Dr. Jayaraj has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahendran Jayaraj, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahendran Jayaraj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Jayaraj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Unlv Medicine1701 W Charleston Blvd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-6437
-
2
Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital Center for Obstetrics and Gynecology - Downtown Orlando89 W Copeland Dr Fl 3, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 842-4750
-
3
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 127, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 841-4344
-
4
Orlando Health Medical Pavilion Summerport5151 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Ste 107, Windermere, FL 34786 Directions (321) 842-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jayaraj?
I had a colonoscopy this morning with Dr. Jayaraj. He was wonderful. His nurse and staff are so kind and communicate very well. The center where I had the procedure was also terrific. I felt comfortable and well cared for. Highly recommend his practice.
About Dr. Mahendran Jayaraj, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1871722025
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayaraj accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayaraj works at
Dr. Jayaraj speaks Tamil.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.