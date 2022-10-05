Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahendra Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahendra Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Mahendra B Shah MD106 Boston Ave Ste 207, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 831-5211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Shah for over 10 years and he has been able to put me on the medication that has ready helped me. He listens to what you have to say and is quite considered about your feelings. I would totally recommend him.
About Dr. Mahendra Shah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124040514
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
