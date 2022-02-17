See All Dermatologists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Mahendra Sanapati, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mahendra Sanapati, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
3 (48)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahendra Sanapati, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, India - M.D. and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Sanapati works at Advanced Pain Care Clinic in Evansville, IN with other offices in Vincennes, IN, Huntingburg, IN, Cordova, TN and Hopkinsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jsd Pharmacy
    1101 Professional Blvd Ste 100, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-7246
  2. 2
    Good Samaritan Hospital Satellite Lab
    545 Willow St, Vincennes, IN 47591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-7246
  3. 3
    Advanced Pain Care Clinic
    5320 Weston Rd Ste B, Evansville, IN 47712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-7246
  4. 4
    Advanced Pain Care Clinic
    1013 N Main St, Huntingburg, IN 47542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 437-7246
  5. 5
    Pain Management Centers of America Psc
    8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 100, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 249-5905
  6. 6
    Helen Cayce NP
    112 Keeton Dr, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mahendra Sanapati, MD

    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1154325959
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Medical College Affiliated Hospitals, Ny, Usa
    • Anesthesiology - New York Medical College Affiliated Hospitals, NY, USA
    • Andhra Medical College, India - M.D.
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahendra Sanapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanapati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanapati has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanapati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

