Dr. Mahendra Pujara, MD
Dr. Mahendra Pujara, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center
Rajendra Singh MD PC1630 Mount Hope Ave Ste 1, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Absolutely one of the best. He is caring and kind and has a genuine concern for his patients. I would highly recommend him.
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital,Paterson Nj
Dr. Pujara has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Overactive Bladder and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pujara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pujara speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
