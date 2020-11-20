See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Mahendra Patel, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4 (56)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mahendra Patel, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Patel works at Mahendra C Patel MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mahendra C. Patel MD PA
    7711 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 502, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-9973
  2. 2
    Methodist Hospital
    7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 575-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 20, 2020
    Dr. Patel is the most intelligent, personable, and compassionate doctors I have gone to. Our insurance quite frequently does bot get referrals to his office by the time of our appointment. We were on the phone with the insurance struggling and coming close to having to just go home and reschedule. Dr. Patel told the nurse to waive the fee and saw my brother and I for blood work free of charge. An especially memorable moment, my biannual blood work appointment once landed on my birthday. Dr Patel came back into the room and surprised me with a 20 dollar bill. Truly a saint! I love this man.
    Zoe Wright — Nov 20, 2020
    About Dr. Mahendra Patel, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194739342
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
