Dr. Mahendra Patel, MD
Dr. Mahendra Patel, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Mahendra C. Patel MD PA7711 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 502, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-9973
Methodist Hospital7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-7000
Dr. Patel is the most intelligent, personable, and compassionate doctors I have gone to. Our insurance quite frequently does bot get referrals to his office by the time of our appointment. We were on the phone with the insurance struggling and coming close to having to just go home and reschedule. Dr. Patel told the nurse to waive the fee and saw my brother and I for blood work free of charge. An especially memorable moment, my biannual blood work appointment once landed on my birthday. Dr Patel came back into the room and surprised me with a 20 dollar bill. Truly a saint! I love this man.
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194739342
- UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
