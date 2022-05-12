Dr. Mahendra Matta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahendra Matta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahendra Matta, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Dr. Matta works at
Locations
Colon & Rectal Disease Center10496 Montgomery Rd Ste 204, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 793-9835
447 Nilles Rd Ste 3, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 829-7611
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've known Dr. Matta for more than 20 years. Originally I went to him for pervasive long term effects from a case of giardia I contracted in the Adirondacks. After endoscopy which he told me showed damage to the sigmoid area but no signs left of the parasite, he got me on the correct medication which ultimately relieved me of the symptoms and eventually allowed me to return to a normal diet (some food were triggers for severe cramping and muscle spasms). Following that, he set up routine 3 or 5 year colonoscopies, removing benign polyps twice; has conducted three infrared coagulation treatments for internal hemorrhoids over the last 15 years--all successful at relieving that discomfort. Potential patients need to know that he is a quiet, introspective doctor who takes his job quite seriously. I have learned to trust him implicitly. He is one of my favorite doctors.
About Dr. Mahendra Matta, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matta works at
Dr. Matta has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anoscopy and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matta speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Matta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matta.
