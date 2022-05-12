Overview

Dr. Mahendra Matta, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Matta works at Colon & Rectal Disease Center in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anoscopy and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.