Overview

Dr. Mahendra Mandawat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mandawat works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

