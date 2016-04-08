Overview

Dr. Mahendra Joshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from RAJASTHAN UNIVERSITY JAIPUR / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE KOTA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital Carroll County, Hardin Medical Center and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Joshi works at Joshi Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Alexandria, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.