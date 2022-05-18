See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Florissant, MO
Dr. Mahendra Gunapooti, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahendra Gunapooti, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gunapooti works at Interventional Pain Management Services in Florissant, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO, Maryville, IL and Granite City, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Management
    261 DUNN RD, Florissant, MO 63031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 288-8905
  2. 2
    North Office
    247 Dunn Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 830-2600
  3. 3
    South Office
    7345 Watson Rd # LL2, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 633-8636
  4. 4
    ILLINOIS Location
    2102 Vadalabene Dr, Maryville, IL 62062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 288-8905
  5. 5
    Interventional Pain Management
    2421 Corporate Ctr Ste 105, Granite City, IL 62040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gateway Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 18, 2022
    Dr Gunapooti is a great doctor. 3rd visit for me. He just doesn't hand out pain pills unless you need them. SO IF THAT WHAT YOU WANT MOVE DOWN THE ROAD. had injection today was better than thought. Mine and his goal is to get off pain pills. All his staff are very nice to everyone.
    — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Mahendra Gunapooti, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114034931
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
