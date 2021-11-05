Dr. Mahek Mehta, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahek Mehta, DMD
Overview
Dr. Mahek Mehta, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashua, NH. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Gentle Dental South Nashua225 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 769-8416
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehta and his staff at Gentle Dental in South Nashua were very welcoming and helpful for our first visits. We were impressed by the professionalism they all displayed, and the up-to-date equipment including the 3-D Xrays of our teeth. He is very pleasant and caring, and we found him to work quickly and painlessly in filling our teeth.
About Dr. Mahek Mehta, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1083013445
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
