Dr. Maheer Gandhavadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maheer Gandhavadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 536-2408
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group150 Catherine Ln Ste D, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Directions (530) 477-8358
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3941 J St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (530) 477-8358Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Steward Good Samaritan Medical Center Inc.235 N Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 427-2311
Mercy Medical Group550 W Ranch View Dr, Rocklin, CA 95765 Directions (916) 924-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Excellent care all around. I felt immediately at ease by being in his presence and he radiates warmth and knowledge. As one of his male nurse told me: ' Dr. G is one of the few surgeon I can call "a human being". Top notch.
About Dr. Maheer Gandhavadi, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1235305855
Education & Certifications
- Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowship-Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Cardiology Fellowship-Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Residency- University of California San Francisco
- Internship-University of California San Francisco
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Gandhavadi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhavadi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhavadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhavadi has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhavadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandhavadi speaks Telugu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhavadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhavadi.
