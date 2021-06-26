Overview

Dr. Maheer Gandhavadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Gandhavadi works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA, Grass Valley, CA, Sacramento, CA, Brockton, MA and Rocklin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.