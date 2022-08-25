Dr. Maheep Birdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maheep Birdi, MD
Overview
Dr. Maheep Birdi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Clear Lake and Adventist Health Delano.
Locations
Virdi Professionals Inc.3008 Sillect Ave Ste 210, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 432-7851
Maheep Singh Birdi MD8307 Brimhall Rd Ste 1702, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 432-7851
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health Delano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maheep Birdi, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birdi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birdi has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Birdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.